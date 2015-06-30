Australia shares set for cautious open on Greece worries

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a jittery start on Wednesday after Greece failed to repay a loan to the International Monetary Fund, making it the first advanced economy to be in arrears to the lender. Indicating a negative start, share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,368.0, a 91.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 11.8 points, to 5,738.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Stephen Coates)