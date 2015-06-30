FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for cautious open on Greece worries
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for cautious open on Greece worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
jittery start on Wednesday after Greece failed to repay a loan
to the International Monetary Fund, making it the first advanced
economy to be in arrears to the lender.
    Indicating a negative start, share price index futures
 fell 0.5 percent to 5,368.0, a 91.0-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent, or 11.8 points, to 5,738.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Stephen Coates)

