Australia shares index ends the day up, investors hoping for Greek deal
July 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares index ends the day up, investors hoping for Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1 percent on Wednesday as investors hoped a last-ditch deal would be made to keep Greece in the euro zone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 56.690 points to 5,515.700 at the close of trade.

The benchmark was up 0.67 percent on Tuesday, but lost 5.5 percent in June due to the Greek crisis, a persistent slowdown in China and a slackening domestic economy.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1.18 percent or 67.39 points to finish the session at 5,794.350.

Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
