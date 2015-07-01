Australia shares seen treading water as Greece uncertainty hovers

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to trade cautiously on Thursday as investors put off making any major decisions while uncertainty about Greece's debt situation clouds the global economic outlook. The European nation became the first advanced country to default on its International Monetary Fund loan repayment, but its leaders and Europe have so far failed to agree to a bailout package satisfactory to both sides. Sydney share price index futures were down 3.0 points at 5475.0, a 40.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent or 56.690 points to 5,515.700 on Wednesday amid hopes a last-ditch deal to keep Greece in the euro zone would succeed. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent, or 10.6 points, to 5804.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)