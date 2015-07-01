FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen treading water as Greece uncertainty hovers
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen treading water as Greece uncertainty hovers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
trade cautiously on Thursday as investors put off making any
major decisions while uncertainty about Greece's debt situation
clouds the global economic outlook.
    The European nation became the first advanced country to
default on its International Monetary Fund loan repayment, but
its leaders and Europe have so far failed to agree to a bailout
package satisfactory to both sides.
    Sydney share price index futures were down 3.0
points at 5475.0, a 40.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent
or 56.690 points to 5,515.700 on Wednesday amid hopes a
last-ditch deal to keep Greece in the euro zone would succeed.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.2
percent, or 10.6 points, to 5804.9 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.