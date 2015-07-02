FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise for third day as investors take calm view of Greece
July 2, 2015

Australia shares rise for third day as investors take calm view of Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.53 percent on Thursday on broad-based gains as investors remained calm about fears Greece would leave the Euro.

The S&P/ASX 200 index increased 84.136 points to 5,599.800 at the close of trade, its third day of gains. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.81 percent or 47.12 points to finish the session at 5,841.70. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
