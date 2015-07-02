FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia shares seen lower on U.S., Greece, iron ore
July 2, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia shares seen lower on U.S., Greece, iron ore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correcting percentage change to 0.06 from 0.6 in paragraph 5)
    SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday tracking Wall Street after disappointing U.S.
jobs data dampened the economic outlook, pushing the possibility
of a rate hike further out.
   Investors continue to eye Greece ahead of a referendum on
Sunday.
    Mining companies Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
 are likely to feel the pain of a 6 percent fall in iron
ore prices.
    The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or
19 points, to 5,524, a 75.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 84.15
points to close at 5,599.8 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.06
percent, or 3.64 points, to 5,837.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

