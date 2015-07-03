FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end lower on Greece caution, NZ outperforms
July 3, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end lower on Greece caution, NZ outperforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended the week with a whimper as investors took some risk off the table ahead of a referendum in Greece that could decide the country’s future in the euro zone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1 percent on Friday to 5,538.3, finishing the week with a 0.1 percent loss.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch lower at 5,840.9, having turned around from a three-week high of 5,872.7. The index was up 1.5 percent on the week. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
