#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on uncertainty over Greece's future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
extend their declines on Tuesday as investors fretted over
persistent uncertainty on whether Greece will be able to strike
a deal with creditors and avert an  exit from the euro.   
    The local share price index futures edged up
slightly 0.3 percent to 5451, a 24-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
1.1 percent for its second day of losses on Monday.
    France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with
serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, a day
after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up
slightly 0.07 percent to 5,780.690 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

