FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for weak start on iron ore tumble, Greece
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 7, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for weak start on iron ore tumble, Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
pull back on Wednesday, likely pressured by resources firms
after metals prices plunged overnight and as investors remain
cautious over persistent uncertainty about Greece's strained
financial position.
     Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent overnight, a 73.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1.9
percent on Tuesday - the biggest gain in nearly five months - to
5,581.42 points.
    Resources shares such as BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
 and Fortescue could face selling pressure
after iron ore  plunged nearly 6 percent to a three-month low.
 
    Webjet Ltd could also be in investors' sights after
it re-affirmed guidance for FY15. 
    Other stocks that may move around include Aurizon Holdings
, Transfield, Wesfarmers and
Automotive Group after Morningstar downgraded their
stock ratings.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.79
points or 0.08 percent to 5,798.38 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.