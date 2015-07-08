FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares tumble 2 pct as China, Greece woes spread gloom
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares tumble 2 pct as China, Greece woes spread gloom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday amid concerns about an equity rout in China and fresh doubts that Greece can reach a bailout deal with Europe.

A weaker dollar and slump in the iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI also contributed to the downward pressure.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 111.9 points lower at 5,469.5 points at the close of trade. The benchmark has moved more than 1 percent in either direction in each session this month, reflecting an increasingly skittish mood, and is up just 1 percent for 2015 so far.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 35.5 points to finish the session at 5767.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.