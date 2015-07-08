Australia shares seen shaky on China jitters

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a rocky start on Thursday with investors likely to remain cautious a day after Chinese equities tumbled to four-month lows on panic selling, unsettling investors already fretting about Greece's debt crisis. Indicating a soft open, share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,370.0, a 99.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index slid 2.0 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent, or 41.1 points, to 5,726.6 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua)