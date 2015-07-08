FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen shaky on China jitters
July 8, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen shaky on China jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
rocky start on Thursday with investors likely to remain cautious
a day after Chinese equities tumbled to four-month lows on panic
selling, unsettling investors already fretting about Greece's
debt crisis.
    Indicating a soft open, share price index futures 
fell 0.6 percent to 5,370.0, a 99.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index slid
2.0 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent, or 41.1
points, to 5,726.6 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

