FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for another bumpy day on China, Greece uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for another bumpy day on China, Greece uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
see another volatile day of trading as investors wait to see
whether China can halt a savage equity selloff and Greece can
strike a fresh bailout deal with Europe.
    China domestic stocks bounced 6 percent on Thursday after a
series of measures by Beijing aimed at curtailing selling added
support, but the key markets are still down a third from two
weeks ago. 
    Meanwhile, Greece raised new hopes that it can avert
bankruptcy, sending a fresh bailout proposal to
Europe. 
    Resources stocks could get a boost after the iron ore price
.IO62-CNI=SI rebounded about 10 percent overnight, although it
remains at half its level of a year ago.
    The Australian share price index futures was down
21 points at 5387, an 84-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark
dropped as much as 2 percent before closing up 1.5 points at
5,471.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 15.5
points or 0.3 percent to 5752.9 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.