Australia shares seen pressured by weak commodities
July 19, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen pressured by weak commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 20  (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
shaky start on Monday, with resources stocks possibly coming
under pressure from weaker commodities prices.
    Gold fell to a five-year low and copper ended down more than
1 percent on Friday. 
    The local share price index futures slipped 1-point
to 5,612.0, a 58.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended flat at 5,670.1 on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 12.1
points or 0.2 percent to 5,841.6 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

