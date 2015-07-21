FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen down on weak gold outlook, NZ stocks steady
July 21, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen down on weak gold outlook, NZ stocks steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a weak start
on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street slide following
disappointing earnings. Falling gold prices may also weigh on
natural resources stocks.
    Spot gold touched a five-year low this week with the
market bracing for more losses on expectations of an U.S.
interest rate hike and subdued demand for the metal from India.
 
    Local share price index futures dipped 0.5 percent
overnight, to sit at an 87.7-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark
rose 0.35 percent in the last session, having touched a six-week
peak.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at
5,872.73 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on   
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
