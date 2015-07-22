Australia stocks drop 1.61 pct after six days of gains

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 1.61 percent on Wednesday with broad-based losses as investors took profits after six days of gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 92.115 points to 5,614.600 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.17 percent and touched a six-week high of 5,719.90 on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.86 percent or 50.84 points to finish the session at 5,927.750.