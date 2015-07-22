Australia shares seen down on weaker gold, iron ore

By Cecile Lefort SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following disappointing earnings from the technology sector. Sliding prices for iron ore, Australia's top export earner, and gold are seen as likely to pressure natural resources stocks. Local share price index futures dipped 2 points overnight, to sit at a 64.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close on Wednesday. The benchmark dropped 1.6 percent in the previous session as investors took profits after six straight sessions of gains. Mining companies, including Fortescue Metals Group, Newcrest Mining and BC Iron, are expected to release production reports. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index opened slightly softer in early trade to trade 0.2 percent lower at 5,917.2 points following a sharp rally in the kiwi dollar. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)