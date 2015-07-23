FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening lower, tracking Wall St, commodities
July 23, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen opening lower, tracking Wall St, commodities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to fall on Friday, following declines on major global equities
markets while weaker metals and oil prices subdue investor
sentiment.
    Better than expected U.S. unemployment figures may limit the
decline, however, as economists seize on the data as a sign the
country's economy is improving. 
    The listing debut of fruit and vegetable supplier Costa
Group Holdings may give the broader market direction
after raising A$550 million ($405 million) in the country's
second largest initial public offering of the year. 
    The local share price index futures were down 19.0
points at 5514.0, a discount of 76.3 points to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 24.3
points to 5590.3 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, down
2.0 points or 0.03 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 
($1=1.3592 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

