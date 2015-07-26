Australian shares set for fall on global cues, China worries

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on Monday as investors react to Friday's sell-off on U.S. stock markets, concerns about China's economic growth and weakness in global commodities. Materials and energy sectors are likely to be gloomy after weaker-than-expected economic data from China, Australia's No. 1 trading partner, and the euro zone raised concerns about global growth. Oil prices hit their lowest levels since March. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent, a 99.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Friday when it posted its biggest weekly fall since the week ended June 12. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.26 percent in early trade to 5,879.17 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Simao)