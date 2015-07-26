FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares set for fall on global cues, China worries
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set for fall on global cues, China worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
fall on Monday as investors react to Friday's sell-off on U.S.
stock markets, concerns about China's economic growth and
weakness in global commodities. 
    Materials and energy sectors are likely to be gloomy after
weaker-than-expected economic data from China, Australia's No. 1
trading partner, and the euro zone raised concerns about global
growth. Oil prices hit their lowest levels since March.
 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.9
percent, a 99.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Friday
when it posted its biggest weekly fall since the week ended June
12.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.26
percent in early trade to 5,879.17 points.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.