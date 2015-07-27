FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower; China in focus
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower; China in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking negative global cues after
China's stock market plunged 8.5 percent, dragging down major
commodities. 
    Mining and energy stocks are likely to be in focus after
copper hit a six-year low and oil fell to a 4-month low, rocked
by China's plunging share market.
    The local share price index futures contract fell
41 points to 5,496.0, a 93.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 23.8 to
5,589.9 in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.28
percent or 16.7 points to 5,855.3, in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
