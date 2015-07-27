Australia shares set to open lower; China in focus

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, tracking negative global cues after China's stock market plunged 8.5 percent, dragging down major commodities. Mining and energy stocks are likely to be in focus after copper hit a six-year low and oil fell to a 4-month low, rocked by China's plunging share market. The local share price index futures contract fell 41 points to 5,496.0, a 93.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 23.8 to 5,589.9 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.28 percent or 16.7 points to 5,855.3, in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)