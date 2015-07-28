FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close slightly lower, NZ stocks dip on China woes
July 28, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close slightly lower, NZ stocks dip on China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday as strength in the energy and healthcare sectors largely offset worries about China’s economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.1 percent at 5,584.7 points, after falling nearly 1 percent in early trade. The benchmark was on track for a 2.4 percent gain for the month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.4 percent or 23.67 points to finish at 5,848.39.

Chinese shares whip-sawed between gains and losses on Tuesday, as Beijing scrambled once again to prop up a stock market whose wild gyrations have heightened fears about the financial stability of the world’s second biggest economy. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

