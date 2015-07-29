Australia shares jump most in two weeks on brighter China, U.S. outlook

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained the most in two weeks on Wednesday as a reprieve from the Chinese equities correction and an upbeat U.S. economic outlook gave investors inspiration to seek bargains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent or 39.5 points to 5,624.2, to show an increase of 3 percent this month, the largest such gain since March.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 22.4 points to finish the session at 5,870.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)