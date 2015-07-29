FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares jump most in two weeks on brighter China, U.S. outlook
July 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares jump most in two weeks on brighter China, U.S. outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained the most in two weeks on Wednesday as a reprieve from the Chinese equities correction and an upbeat U.S. economic outlook gave investors inspiration to seek bargains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent or 39.5 points to 5,624.2, to show an increase of 3 percent this month, the largest such gain since March.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 22.4 points to finish the session at 5,870.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

