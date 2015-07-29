FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher on bullish Fed comments, China rebound
July 29, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open higher on bullish Fed comments, China rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy was continuing to
strengthen. 
     The resources sector is likely to see solid gains after a
rebound on the Chinese stock market lifted oil and copper prices
overnight. Major mining stocks could support the market after
their ADRs rose overnight. 
    The local share price index futures rose 33 points
or 0.6 percent to 5,606.0, an 18.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained
39.5 points to close at 5,624.2 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 10.7
points or 0.18 percent to 5,881.4, in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin)

