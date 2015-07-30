FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise again on iron ore prices, China optimism
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise again on iron ore prices, China optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares had a second straight day of solid gains on Thursday, as rising iron ore prices and stabilising Chinese equity markets lifted investor confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.81 percent or 45.343 points to 5,669.500 at the close of trade. On Wednesday, the benchmark gained 0.7 percent to close at 5,624.2.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.36 percent or 21.08 points to finish the session at 5,891.850. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
