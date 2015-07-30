FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for cautious start on commodities, China
July 30, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for cautious start on commodities, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
have a cautious start on Friday as falling commodity prices and
jitters about China after its stock market retreated could
dampen sentiment.
    Local share price index futures were up 0.2 percent
or 9 points, but that was a 46.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX200 index. 
    The benchmark touched a one-week peak on Thursday to end the
session with a second straight day of solid gains.
    Atlas Iron, Australia's fourth-biggest iron ore miner, is
due to release its fourth quarter production report.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 5,898.31 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

