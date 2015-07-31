FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise; first monthly gain in 5
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise; first monthly gain in 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.52 percent on Friday, gaining for the first month since February, as investors bought into higher yielding financial sector stocks and risk appetites improved on more upbeat U.S. economic outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.677 points to 5,699.200 at the close of trade, its third straight day of gains. The benchmark gained 4.4 percent throughout July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.49 percent or 29.110 points to finish the session at 5,920.960. It gained 3.4 percent on the month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.