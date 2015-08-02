FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ shares fly
August 2, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ shares fly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Cecile Lefort
    SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a subdued start
on Monday as falling commodity prices and disappointing U.S.
jobs data weighed on already fragile investor sentiment. Yet, a
sharp rally in New Zealand stocks which touched a record peak in
early trade could offset losses.
    Local share price index futures were down 0.2
percent to 5,639, a 60.2-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent in the last session, showing its first monthly increase
since February.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shot up 0.7
percent in early trade with the power sector leading the gains
after Meridian Energy announced a major supply contract
with Rio Tinto. 
    The benchmark rose to an all time high of 5,963.05, and was
last at 5,949.5.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)

