Australia shares set for flat start, all eyes on Reserve Bank

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to start flat as investors wait on the sidelines before Tuesday's Reserve Bank policy meeting. The local share price index futures was unchanged at 5,613, a 66.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.35 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.11 percent to 5,891.550 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Hay)