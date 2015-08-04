Australia shares set for soft open after Wall St decline

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to open lower on Wednesday, following a negative lead from Wall Street where worries about an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates weighed on sentiment. Any declines, however, may be limited as firmer copper and iron ore prices help underpin the resources sector. Indicating a soft start, stock index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,623.0, a 74.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch firmer at 5,936.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Bill Rigby)