Australia shares set for soft open after Wall St decline
August 4, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for soft open after Wall St decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, following a negative lead from Wall
Street where worries about an eventual hike in U.S. interest
rates weighed on sentiment.
    Any declines, however, may be limited as firmer copper and
iron ore prices help underpin the resources sector.
  
    Indicating a soft start, stock index futures fell
0.3 percent to 5,623.0, a 74.9 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.3
percent higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 5,936.3 in early trade.
     
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Bill Rigby)

