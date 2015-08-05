FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares dip as banks drag, Fortescue off highs
August 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares dip as banks drag, Fortescue off highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits in bank stocks, but a surge in Fortescue Metals Group helped underpin the mining sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.4 percent, or 23.9 points, to 5,674, pulling back from a two-month peak of 5,727.7 set a day earlier.

Weighing heavily on the index, the big four banks all closed lower with Westpac Banking Corp shedding 0.8 percent.

Fortescue Metals ended 6.2 percent higher, having earlier jumped as much as 10 percent on a media report about a possible asset sale deal. The company later said there was no agreement of such a nature at this time, but was open to “commercial discussions”.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.08 percent, or 4.8 points, to end at 5,938.5. (Reporting by Ian Chua)

