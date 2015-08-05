Australia shares to open higher on Wall Street gains

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, as a stronger Wall Street underpinned gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,627.0, a 46.98 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.57 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.54 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)