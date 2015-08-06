Australia shares dip as ANZ capital raising sends jitters through sector

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares saw their sharpest fall in two weeks on Thursday as investors shrugged off commodities gains and sold bank stocks amid fresh concerns about how hard they will be hit by tough new capital rules.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.1 percent or 63.8 points to 5,610.1 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day decline since July 22.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2 percent or 9.8 points to finish the session at 5,928.69. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Kim Coghill)