Australia shares seen lower on weak oil prices and Wall St
August 6, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on weak oil prices and Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
about 2 percent lower on Friday tracking weaker commodities
prices and a sell-off on Wall Street ahead of non-farm payroll
data.
    Energy stocks are likely to be hurt by falling oil prices on
continued concerns about oversupply. 
    The local share price index futures contract fell
36 points, a 118-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark dipped 1.1 percent or 63.8
points to 5,610.1 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.2 points
to 5,919.5 in early trade.
   For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

