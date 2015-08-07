FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall the most in more than 3 years
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall the most in more than 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped 2.4 percent on Friday, posting their biggest fall since May 2012, weighed down by banks after the ANZ Banking Group reported softer-than-expected earnings and announced capital raising through a share sale.

ANZ led the falls among lenders, fuelling concerns about the growth outlook for the country’s major banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight session to close at 5,474.8 points. It fell nearly 4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in more than two months.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1 percent to finish the session at 5,868.66. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

