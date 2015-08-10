FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares recover to close higher as investors pick banks
August 10, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares recover to close higher as investors pick banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from early losses to close higher on Monday as investors flooded back into banks following a sell-off and some company profit announcements beat expectations.

After dipping at the open, the S&P/ASX 200 index reversed course to finish up 0.63 percent or 34.42 points at 5,509.2. On Friday, following ANZ’s capital raising announcement, the benchmark fell 2.4 percent, its biggest one-day fall in three years.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 3.6 points or less than 0.1 percent at 5,865.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

