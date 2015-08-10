FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening firm, NZ stocks steady
August 10, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen opening firm, NZ stocks steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a firm start on Tuesday, taking the lead from a rally on
Wall Street on rising commodity shares and news of a mega deal
by Berkshire.
    Australia's share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 5,481, a 28.2-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Monday. The benchmark gained 0.6
percent in the previous session.
    Cochlear, Transurban and Wotif are due to
release earnings on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at
5,865.5 in early trade. The index closed a touch lower on
Monday.
    
 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
