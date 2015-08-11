FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen starting soft, NZ stocks dip
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen starting soft, NZ stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
start lower on Wednesday as China's shock currency devaluation
added to worries about global growth and dented risk sentiment.
    Australia's share price index futures eased 0.5
percent to 5,378, a 95.2-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark dropped
0.7 percent in the previous session.
    A raft of earnings are due to be released, including from
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AGL, CSL
, News Corp, Computershare and Dexus
Property Group.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4
percent in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.