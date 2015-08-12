FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares dive to 7-month low as China currency, metals downgrade weighs
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares dive to 7-month low as China currency, metals downgrade weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped to a seven-month low on Wednesday as key trading partner China devalued its currency and a reduced forecast for metals prices dragged down resources stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7 percent or 91.1 points to 5382.1, its lowest close since Jan. 20. The benchmark has fallen 5 percent so far this month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1.1 percent or 65.1 points to finish the session at 5757.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.