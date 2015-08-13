FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to open steady; oil tumbles
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 11:34 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open steady; oil tumbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
steady on Friday, in line with a flat close on Wall Street,
while markets steadied as China reassured investors there was no
reason for further currency devaluation.
    Oil prices slumped on supply concerns, but iron ore prices
were supported by hopes of increased Chinese steel exports and a
port disruption.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or
7.0 points to 5,310.0, a 77.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 5.8 points on
Thursday to close at 5,387.9.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 18.9
points or 0.3 percent in early trade.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher
Kent will speak on 'Recent Labour Market Developments' in
Brisbane on Friday.
        
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.