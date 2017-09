(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended the session 0.2 percent higher on Monday, underpinned by gains in the healthcare and utilities sectors although weak energy stocks capped the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.16 points to 5,367.7, but was still close to a seven-month trough touched on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 30.9 points to finish the session at 5,727.42. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)