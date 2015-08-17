Australia shares seen firmer, eyes on earnings

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open higher on Tuesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, while investors will be studying a slew of company earnings. Upbeat results and a higher dividend payout could boost QBE Insurance Group, while shares in Asciano will also be closely watched after the board of the rail freight firm approved a takeover offer by Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reported a 4 percent rise in its unaudited cash profit for the nine months to end-June even as its bad debt charge climbed 13 percent. Pointing to a positive start for the wider market, share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,313.0, a 54.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index edged up 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.1 percent, or 5.0 points, to 5,732.4 in early trade. U.S. stocks rose after strong economic data boosted the housing sector and as investors bought recently battered shares in biotech and media. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)