Australia shares seen slightly firmer, oil prices rise
August 18, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen slightly firmer, oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
modestly higher on Wednesday after a fall in the previous
session, with attention on a fresh round of earnings results.
    Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's largest
independent oil and gas producer, reported a 40 percent drop in
first-half profit, slightly better than feared. 
    Treasury Wine Estates, the world's biggest
standalone wine company, swung back to a profit, while property
group Stockland Corp will also report earnings.
 
    The local share price index futures rose 10 points
to 5,279, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent or 65.5
points on Monday.
    U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, while crude oil prices rallied.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 12.9
points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

