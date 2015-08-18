Australia shares seen slightly firmer, oil prices rise

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open modestly higher on Wednesday after a fall in the previous session, with attention on a fresh round of earnings results. Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer, reported a 40 percent drop in first-half profit, slightly better than feared. Treasury Wine Estates, the world's biggest standalone wine company, swung back to a profit, while property group Stockland Corp will also report earnings. The local share price index futures rose 10 points to 5,279, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent or 65.5 points on Monday. U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, while crude oil prices rallied. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 12.9 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)