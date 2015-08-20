Australia shares hit 2015 closing low on broad selloff

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their lowest close for 2015 on Thursday following a broad-based selloff sparked by worries about slowing Chinese economic growth and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7 percent, or 91.6 points, to 5,288.6 - the lowest closing level since mid-December.

All the major banks and miners finished in the red. Commonwealth Bank led the big four lenders with a 2.7-percent fall. BHP Billiton shed 3.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 7.6 points, to finish at 5,742.5. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)