FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit 2015 closing low on broad selloff
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 2015 closing low on broad selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their lowest close for 2015 on Thursday following a broad-based selloff sparked by worries about slowing Chinese economic growth and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7 percent, or 91.6 points, to 5,288.6 - the lowest closing level since mid-December.

All the major banks and miners finished in the red. Commonwealth Bank led the big four lenders with a 2.7-percent fall. BHP Billiton shed 3.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 7.6 points, to finish at 5,742.5. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.