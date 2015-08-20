Australia shares set for lower start after global selloff

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, following a sell-off in global equities on worries about slower Chinese growth and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates. Investors are also nervously waiting for a survey on China's manufacturing sector due around 0145 GMT. Any disappointment in the figures will likely add to concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy. Indicating a weak start to Friday's session, share price index futures fell 1.3 percent to 5,170.0, a 118.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark index slid 1.7 percent to its lowest close since mid-December. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent, or 16.3 points, to 5,726.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)