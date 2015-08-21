Australia shares tumble to 8 month low as US, China, oil weigh on investors

* Lowest intraday level since December 2014

* Fears of stumble for U.S. economy take hold

* China posts slump in factory activity (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to an eight-month low on Friday as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may resume buying bonds weighed on bank stocks, while a weak industry survey from China added to concerns about Australia’s biggest trading partner.

Wall Street stocks fell overnight, pushing down treasury yields and reigniting fears that the Fed may abandon plans to raise interest rates and resort instead to new quantitative easing stimulus measures.

The Caixin PM survey showed China’s biggest fall in factory activity in 6 1/2 years, adding to the worries created by the calamitous share market crash of recent weeks and last week’s currency devaluation.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 83.9 points or 1.6 percent to 5204.7 by 0231 GMT, its lowest intraday level since December 18. The index has fallen 8 percent so far this month.

“The American economy was meant to be a strength at the moment and now we’re getting rumours of QE4,” said Quay Equities head of trading Tristan Knell, referring to quantitative easing.

“Combine that with China and that just continues the negativity.”

The “Big Four” banks led the declines, with Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group each down 3 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 2 percent.

Insurance Australia Group shed 4 percent after reporting that a blowout in disaster-related claims dragged down its profit by more than a third.

Iron ore major BHP Billiton lost 1 percent and rival Rio Tinto was flat while smaller Fortescue Metals Group dropped 3 percent. The iron ore sector relies heavily on demand from China.

Energy stocks outperformed the broader market as traders sought bargains after heavy losses a day earlier as the oil price held near multi-year lows. Woodside Petroleum was down 1 percent and Oil Search was down 2 percent.

Oil producer Santos rose 2 percent after saying its Chief Executive Officer was stepping down as it posted an 82 percent slump in full-year profit.

Health insurer Medibank Private leapt 11 percent, the biggest gainer on the market, after beating analyst forecasts with its first annual profit since listing in November.

New Zealand stocks were marginally higher as a sharp rise for telecommunications stock Spark offset weakness in other leading stocks, leaving the benchmark NZX50 share index up just a point at 5,743.22.

Spark surged more than 8 percent as it reported a lift in operating earnings and said it planned a special dividend next year.

Most other leading stocks were lower. Pay TV operator Sky TV tumbled 4.3 percent as it reported its subscriber base shrank, F&P Healthcare fell 3.1 percent and Fletcher Building and casino operator Sky City also fell.

