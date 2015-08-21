FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

August 21, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares finish week at 8-month low as China worries deepen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares skidded to an eight-month low as investors sold off after a weak industry survey from China, which heightened concerns about Australia’s biggest trading partner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 74.0 points or 1.4 percent to 5,214.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost nearly 3 percent in the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 8.7 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5751.2, up 1 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
