November 18, 2012 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up, miners lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes that U.S. politicians can resolve a budget stand-off, with strength among big mining stocks.

Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 1.5 percent, while Rio Tinto Ltd was 0.4 percent higher.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 25.9 points higher at 4,362.7 by 2340 GMT. It fell 2.8 percent last week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent or 3.8 points to 3,951.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
