Australia shares up on U.S. fiscal efforts, Billabong soars
November 19, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares up on U.S. fiscal efforts, Billabong soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday, regaining some ground after large losses last week, on efforts by U.S. politicians to find common ground to avert a “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions.

The big mover of the day was surfwear company Billabong Ltd , which rocketed 11.5 percent higher after it said one of its directors wanted to investigate a possible leveraged buyout of the firm. The move comes after potential buyers withdrew takeover offers last month.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 14.8 points to 4,351.6 by 0058 GMT. It fell 2.8 percent last week.

“We had some positive leads from the U.S. on Friday. Our market had been underperforming last week,” said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

“There’s some hope that the negotiations in the U.S. around the fiscal situation may somewhat improve -- the prospects around that may improve this week.”

Oil firms also gained after oil prices rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform and the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians stoked supply concerns.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 0.8 percent while Caltex jumped 1.3 percent.

Among miners, BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.1 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd inched up 0.1 percent. Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 1.4 percent.

Santos climbed 2.5 percent to A$11.15 after it announced a gas discovery at its Crown-1 exploration well, located in the Browse Basin off Western Australia.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1 point to 3,948.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
