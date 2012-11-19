FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen gaining on metals, U.S. optimism
November 19, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen gaining on metals, U.S. optimism

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, with miners buoyed by firmer metal
prices and broader sentiment supported by encouraging U.S.
housing data and hopes that U.S. lawmakers will be able to
resolve the budget crisis. 
    
    * Local stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to
4,408.0, a 46.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rallied 0.6 percent on Monday.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 3,966.9 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose for a second session on Monday as
investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding
talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. 
    * Copper rose to its highest price in more than two weeks as
upbeat U.S. housing data and hopes for a budget deal encouraged
expectations of economic growth and higher metals demand. 
    * Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since
mid-October, fueled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle
East escalated the hopes of a U.S. budget deal.
    * Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd will hold its
annual general meeting on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier
Etihad Airways raised its stake in Virgin Australia to 10
percent through open market purchases in September. 
    * Fletcher Building, Australasia's biggest building
materials company, hold its AGM.
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes of its
November meeting, which will give more detail on why the central
bank left rates unchanged at its Nov. 6 meeting.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2145 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1386.89      1.99%    27.010
USD/JPY                   81.36        0.12%     0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6131          --     0.029
SPOT GOLD                 1731.5       1.05%    18.010
US CRUDE                  89.18        2.60%     2.260
DOW JONES                 12795.96     1.65%    207.65
ASIA ADRS                120.54       1.52%      1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
 
  * Budget talk optimism spurs Wall St rally                
  * Oil rises 2.5 pct on Mideast tensions, US optimism     
  * Gold up 1 pct on hopes over fiscal talks, Greece      
  * Copper rallies on hopes for U.S. fiscal fix, weak dlr 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Sonali Paul; Editing by
John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
