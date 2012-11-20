FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally, miners strong
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 20, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rally, miners strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.6 percent on Tuesday, supported by miners as investor sentiment was bolstered by encouraging U.S. housing data and hopes for a compromise on the country’s fiscal crisis.

Bellwether miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 24.3 points higher at 4,385.7 according to the latest data. The index also rose 0.6 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.8 percent, or 30.4 points to 3,973. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.