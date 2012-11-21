Australia stocks down 0.4 pct; miners, energy firms fall

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday, weighed by losses in top miners and energy firms as concern over economic growth in Europe and the United States revived risk-aversion.

Early losses deepened after Greece’s international lenders failed for a second week running to agree how to get the country’s debt down..

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 16 points to 4,369.5 according to the latest data. It rose 0.6 percent on both Tuesday and Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, slipping just 1.7 points to 3,971.2. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)