Australia shares up ahead of China manufacturing data
November 21, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up ahead of China manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Thursday as investors warmed to risk assets again
after the declaration of a ceasefire on the Gaza strip.
    Top miners and banks climbed, although share price moves may
be subdued ahead of HSBC Flash China PMI data due around 0145
GMT, which will give an indication of manufacturing activity in
Australia's biggest export market.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at
4,396.5 by 2313 GMT. It fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 3,993.97.
    Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rallied 6.6 percent to a
13-month high of NZ$2.60 after it raised earnings guidance.
 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

